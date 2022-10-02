WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $27.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $62,641,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.