Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 11.10 to 10.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.