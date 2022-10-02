MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

MEGEF opened at $11.19 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

