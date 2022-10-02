NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

