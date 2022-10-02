Stifel Nicolaus Raises Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to C$3.75

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Opsens Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
Opsens Company Profile
