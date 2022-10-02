Stifel Nicolaus Raises Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to C$3.75

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

