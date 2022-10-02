PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PREKF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

