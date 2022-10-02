Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSHIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 1.08.

Lucero Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS PSHIF opened at 0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.54. Lucero Energy has a 1 year low of 0.23 and a 1 year high of 0.78.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

