Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $486.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.21.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

