AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

