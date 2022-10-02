abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

SLFPF opened at $1.45 on Friday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

