DNB Markets Upgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to “Buy”

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

TLTZY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

