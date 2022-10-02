Head to Head Survey: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 271.26 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -3.69 CACI International $6.20 billion 0.99 $366.79 million $15.50 16.84

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.3% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of TuSimple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -5,193.63% -35.11% -33.10% CACI International 5.91% 14.52% 6.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TuSimple and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 9 0 2.90 CACI International 0 3 6 0 2.67

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $25.73, indicating a potential upside of 238.52%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $323.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.05%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

