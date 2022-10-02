Reviewing Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.00 $9.84 million ($0.29) -250.48 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.35 $4.13 million ($0.76) -31.32

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.1% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inari Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -4.47% -4.60% -3.82% Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inari Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.37%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

