Reviewing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anghami and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% B Communications 1.11% 6.95% 0.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anghami and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 1.89 -$17.79 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.73 billion 0.22 $39.93 million $0.26 21.00

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

