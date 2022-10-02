Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Financial Survey

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93% SeqLL -2,406.90% -50.69% -35.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.60%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and SeqLL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 5.83 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -1.88 SeqLL $210,000.00 38.50 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats SeqLL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

