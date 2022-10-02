BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) & CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Head to Head Contrast

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 8.13 -$7.64 million ($2.25) -10.11 CONMED $1.01 billion 2.42 $62.54 million ($3.96) -20.24

Analyst Ratings

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -64.09% -7.54% -6.59% CONMED -10.93% 13.94% 5.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats CONMED on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

