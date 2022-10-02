Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS.

Biogen Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

