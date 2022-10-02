Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) versus Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Head-To-Head Survey

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -174.83% -60.96% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Owlet has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oxford Instruments 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Owlet and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 328.35%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Owlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owlet and Oxford Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million 1.61 -$71.70 million ($0.95) -1.13 Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Owlet.

Summary

Owlet beats Oxford Instruments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories. It also provides optical imaging products; and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instruments, including NMR spectrometers, QC/QA analyzers, and rock core analyzers. In addition, the company offers; scientific cameras, spectroscopy solutions, microscopy systems, and software; and manufactures x-ray tubes, power supplies, and integrated x-ray sources for analytical, medical imaging, food quality and packaging inspection, and industrial NDT markets. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

