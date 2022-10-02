Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $46.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.