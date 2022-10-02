Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) & Its Peers

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vivos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -87.72% -66.50% Vivos Therapeutics Competitors -1,544.58% -64.39% -23.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million -$20.29 million -0.62 Vivos Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $82.22 million -1.10

Vivos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics Competitors 711 3140 7342 166 2.61

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.35%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 45.08%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics rivals beat Vivos Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.