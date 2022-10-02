Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.
Luther Burbank Stock Performance
Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
