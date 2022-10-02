Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

