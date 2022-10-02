Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) PT Raised to $20.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

