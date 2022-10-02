Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AX. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

