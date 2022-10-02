First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $145.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

