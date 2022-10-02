North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE NOA opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

