Piper Sandler Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $21.50

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCB opened at $18.07 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.75.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 39.13%. Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $326,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,911.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 17,773 shares of company stock worth $337,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

