Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Heineken stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

