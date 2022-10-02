Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price to GBX 144

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROYMY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.