Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to £125

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 73.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ferguson by 335.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

