First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $210,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,996,127.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $210,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,059 shares in the company, valued at $21,996,127.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $416,864 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

