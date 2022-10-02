Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.