Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
