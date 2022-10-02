Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) PT Raised to €17.60 at Berenberg Bank

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,751.15.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

