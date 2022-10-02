FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $418.38.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $400.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

