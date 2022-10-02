Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.