Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

