Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 169

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBPFF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

MBPFF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.