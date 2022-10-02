Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $34.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

