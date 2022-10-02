PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $36.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s current price.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PACW stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

