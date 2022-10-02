First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT Lowered to $24.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

