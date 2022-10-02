Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Colliers Securities

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Colliers Securities to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

CHCT opened at $32.75 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

