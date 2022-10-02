Piper Sandler Lowers California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target to $23.00

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

CALB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

California BanCorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.