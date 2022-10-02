Piper Sandler Lowers California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target to $23.00

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.
CALB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
