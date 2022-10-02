Piper Sandler Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $479.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 523.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

