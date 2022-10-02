Piper Sandler Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $479.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.65.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
