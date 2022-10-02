First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target Cut to $17.00

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $276,962.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

