Piper Sandler Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $75.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.
EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
