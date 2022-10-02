Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.20 ($157.35) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €149.11 and its 200 day moving average is €145.40.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.