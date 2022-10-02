Piper Sandler Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $400.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $335.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

