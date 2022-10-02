NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

