ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.22. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 29,354 shares changing hands.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICICI Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. JustInvest LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in ICICI Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,532,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,486,000 after acquiring an additional 883,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

