Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

