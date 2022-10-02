Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

